These Liverpool fans are divided over McManaman’s claim on £27m PL attacker on Reds’ summer shortlist

Liverpool fans have offered mixed reactions to Steve McManaman’s claim that the club shouldn’t be interested in linked West Ham star, Jarrod Bowen, due to the possibility of limited minutes.

Things had looked rather bright in the summer for the Reds despite the expectations of a relatively limited transfer window due to the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That being said, with player sales coming sporadically throughout the window, fans were left wanting more when it came to their hopes of seeing a new attacker and midfielder brought in alongside Ibrahima Konate.

Given the initial reaction to the purchase of Diogo Jota – as one fan rightly alluded to in their tweet – one might have thought that appreciation for the analysis done by our recruitment team would be more prevalent amongst the fanbase.

Though Bowen is far from being a goal machine under David Moyes, if there’s a belief that he could further step up his game under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, we at the EOTK would be all for the club making a move in future.

Managing our finances carefully will hopefully pay off when it comes to the next set to transfer windows, as we certainly can’t afford to miss out on taking care of the future of the squad when the next opportunity to strengthen comes.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Most players wouldn't get into our 11. Doesn't mean we shouldn't try and buy players. Though if I was Bowen I'd stay well clear of Liverpool. He's to good to be sat on anyone's bench — Bob & Mo (@theanfieldread) November 17, 2021

What quality player wants to be on the bench ? 4th or 5th choice at best….. I agree with Mac for once — Very Frank (@No_twit_here11) November 17, 2021

Pointless buy. — Putra Septiadi (@putraseptiadii) November 18, 2021

Wasn’t the same point made about Jota, and that seems to have turned out ok so far. — Barry Jackson 🐝 (@BarryJackson78) November 17, 2021

Not for me — Darren Mulholland (@dazmul19761) November 17, 2021

