Three Liverpool stars close to hitting their peaks can only bode well for Jurgen Klopp’s men

According to research conducted by The Athletic, Liverpool have a number of exciting talents who are yet to enter their peak years of football – the most prominent of which being Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In a tweet sharing Caoimhe O’Neill and Mark Carey’s article for the publication, James Pearce provided a graphic dissecting the development of a number of the Reds’ first-team stars.

Problematically, the Merseysiders have 11 players in the squad who are all supposedly past their peak – a concern that will certainly need to be addressed in an upcoming transfer window.

Given the prior trio’s obvious talents at this stage of their careers, it has to be a somewhat frightening prospect for our league and European rivals that the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Jota still have much in the way of potential to realise.

Further down the line, there’s much to be excited about when it comes to the potential development Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will experience in the famous red shirt.

Though some injection of youth to balance the growing experience in the side will be necessary in future, there’s evidently a great deal to look forward to across all parts of the pitch.

