(Video) Liverpool legend Gerrard explains decision to drop Rangers in favour of ‘iconic’ Aston Villa opportunity

Steven Gerrard has admitted that it was a difficult decision to leave Rangers in the middle of the season to take up the vacant head coach role at Villa Park.

The Englishman had enjoyed a successful period in Glasgow, securing the club’s first league title in a decade, but noted that he couldn’t resist the opportunity to replace Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

The former Liverpool No.8 is joined by key figures of his backroom staff in Scotland, including assistant coach (and ex-Anfield employee) Michael Beale.

We’ll be greatly looking forward to seeing what Gerrard can accomplish in the West Midlands and wish him the best of luck in his new role.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily & Sky Sports:

🗣"I certainly left with a heavy heart but this was an opportunity that I could not let it pass me by." Steven Gerrard shares how hard the decision to leave Rangers was but could not miss the opportunity at Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/sNsbFJ201S — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 18, 2021