(Video) Salah and Thiago messing about in pre-season shoots will have Liverpool fans grinning

A clip of Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara messing around in a pre-season shoot has been doing the rounds on the Twittersphere of late.

The pair evidently have a pretty good relationship off the pitch, which is exactly what we’d expect to see from players within a Jurgen Klopp side that puts great stock in character and unity.

We’ve not really been able to witness the best from the former Bayern Munich midfielder in the famous red shirt, however, with injuries having taken their toll.

Nonetheless, we’ll be hoping to see the Spanish international put his latest setback to one side as we prepare for Arsenal’s upcoming visit to Anfield at the weekend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

EOTK Insider Opinion: One Liverpool star desperately needs a break… Klopp needs to hand another a run of games