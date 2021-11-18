‘When he plays like that, we’ve got to get him playing’ – Rob Page suggests Neco Williams should push for January move

Liverpool youngster Neco Williams impressed during the recent international break as he scored in Wales’ 5-1 defeat of Belarus and was named in the starting XI as the Red Dragons held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

His performances mean that he should be earning more minutes at club-level according to the international side’s manager, Rob Page, who told WalesOnline (via Liverpool Echo): “When you have come off and you have played really well and you listen to the supporters, you can’t buy that.

“They will want to re-create that week in, week out. Players will want to play games. For whatever reason domestically they don’t, that is fine, every manager has his own opinions. I can’t influence that.

“All I can influence is encouraging the players to want to go and play domestic football, whether it is at their parent club or elsewhere. That is what we are encouraging them to do.”

The No.76 has only started one game for Jurgen Klopp’s side all season, which is largely due to him having to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a starting spot.

“Neco was outstanding tonight. It’s just a shame he’s not playing in the Premier League,” the 47-year-old added. “He’s at a top, top club with top, top players and he can’t get in the team. But when he plays like that, we’ve got to get him playing. I thought he was outstanding.”

It’s nice to see that Page respects we are a ‘top’ club and his chances may be limited for the 20-year-old this term – so maybe he’s right to encourage the youngster to push for a move.

Although James Milner and Joe Gomez have performed at right-back in recent seasons, Williams is the preferred back-up option if our No.66 was to get injured.

The Mold-born defender could push for a loan move in January in order to increase his chances of starting for Wales at next year’s World Cup – that’s if they are to successfully navigate themselves through the play-offs first, though.

Most Kopites wouldn’t have any honest complaints if he was to request a move in the new year as his chances this season are going to be very limited.