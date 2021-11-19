​​’Everything can change quickly’ – father of potential Liverpool transfer target speaks out

Jeremy Doku’s father has reportedly ruled Barcelona out of signing his son which may come as a potential transfer boost to Jurgen Klopp.

The 19-year-old was rumoured to have been given a guided tour of Liverpool’s old training centre Melwood three years ago but decided against joining the Reds due to the fact the Belgian thought he wouldn’t earn enough first-team minutes at Anfield.

If Klopp was planning on reigniting transfer talks, the current Rennes star’s father has provided an update on the winger’s situation which may have caught the German’s attention.

“We haven’t had any news (from Barca) and I don’t think they are able to spend large sums of money right now. There are other clubs that appreciate Jeremy, even if I can’t say anything about it,” he told Voetbal24 (via HITC).

“I don’t think he wants to change (clubs) yet but, in football, everything can change quickly. It depends on which team is interested.”

That comment does appear to be somewhat of a ‘come and get me’ message from the Belgian international’s father.

The youngster has found the net four times so far this season and is contracted to the French club until the summer of 2025.

With both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane heading to the African Cup of Nations in January, an imminent move for the Ligue 1 star would make sense but would also set us back a lot more financially compared to if we had’ve captured his signature a few years ago.