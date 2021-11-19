Arsenal handed potential double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash in official update

Arsenal could be set to rely on the availability of Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Liverpool at the weekend.

This comes from the Gunners’ club website (via Just Arsenal), with it having been noted that Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka are far from likely to be available for the upcoming visit to Anfield.

It’s not 100% clear whether the aforementioned pair are dead-certs to start on Saturday, however, with it being unclear whether their exclusion from the injury update indicates a full recovery.

Mikel Arteta’s men have found themselves enjoying a solid run of form of late, with the Merseysiders’ comparative mixed bag of results leaving only two points between the two English top-flight outfits.

The continued absence of Swiss international Xhaka will no doubt be a loss for the London-based outfit, though we have our own concerns in midfield to ponder over too.

Jordan Henderson could be due for a return to the starting lineup tomorrow but there are heavy doubts as far as James Milner is concerned which will likely prompt Jurgen Klopp to rely on either Thiago Alcantara or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain alongside the skipper and Fabinho.

