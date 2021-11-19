Ex-Liverpool star weighs in on what Aston Villa fans can ‘expect to see’ from Steven Gerrard

Michael Thomas has noted that the Aston Villa fanbase will have expectations when it comes to Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Dean Smith’s replacement given the Englishman’s record in the Scottish top-flight.

The former Liverpool midfielder secured Glasgow Rangers their first league title in a decade – an achievement made more significant by the fact it stopped Celtic from securing their 10th league crown in a row.

“It’s a fantastic move for Steve,” the former midfielder told Caught Offside.

“He’s gone away and produced some amazing football with another massive club to get some great results. Aston Villa fans can expect to see more of the same.

“Of course he is a Liverpool man and I am sure one day he will want to manage the club, but I think it is a bit too soon to think about that and Jurgen is still here doing an amazing job, so long may it continue.”

The 41-year-old was handed a three-and-a-half-year contract that will see him remain in the West Midlands until 2025.

Much was made over the contract talks that took place between the ex-No.8 and the Birmingham-based outfit, with speculation initially suggesting that he’d been handed the same expiration date as Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

As things stand, the two events are not set to collide, which raises questions about who will be a genuine contender to take the Anfield job once the German calls it a day.

For now, however, Gerrard can do without the pressure of two managerial roles and needs to be given time to not only adjust to the English top-flight but also make a success of his latest opportunity.

