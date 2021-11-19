‘Full-throttle Liverpool’ will have ‘too much’ for Arsenal says Graeme Souness

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Liverpool will want to wash the ‘taste of losing’ out of their mouth when they face a confident Arsenal team at Anfield on Saturday.

Prior to the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s men were beaten 3-2 by high-flying West Ham, and although Mikel Arteta’s side are undefeated in their last eight games, the Scotsman is backing the Reds to respond to that defeat against the Gunners.

“I think Liverpool will be the angry team, having lost last time out and not really got up to their normal standards,” the 68-year-old said on the Essential Football Podcast (via Sky Sports).

“This is an acid test for them at the weekend, going to Anfield and playing against a Liverpool team who normally are on fire at home.

“What big teams do is normally respond to the loss. They don’t like that taste in their mouth. I think you’ll see a full-throttle Liverpool this weekend. And that will give Arsenal supporters an idea of where they are.

“If you’re a big player and you’re playing at a big team, the Liverpool players will not enjoy this international break with two weeks of having the taste of losing last time out. They will be coming back with angry heads on and the crowd will be up for it, as they always are at Anfield.”

“Whatever team that plays, whatever the selection is, I only see one outcome. They’ll have a point to prove at the weekend.”

We all know the boisterous atmosphere that can be created by our fans and it’s been proven in the past that it has a major effect on visiting teams.

Let’s hope it’s bouncing inside the ground tomorrow and we have too much for the Londoners like our former captain believes we will.