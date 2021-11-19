‘I still don’t know’ – Salah responds to questions regarding career after Liverpool

Liverpool star Mo Salah has claimed he is not yet aware of where his next move will take him once his Anfield career comes to an end.

The 28-year-old, who is currently the Premier League top scorer and has been in scintillating for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season, was speaking virtually to Egyptian school students and was questioned about what team he will move to after the Reds.

“I still don’t know. I’m currently focused on the team and I’m happy here,” the Egyptian said (via Liverpool Echo).

“And I’m focused on helping the national team in the World Cup qualifiers and that’s the most important thing.”

His current contract will see him remain on Merseyside until 2023 and there is yet to be any agreement on new terms to extend his stay.

The former Chelsea man was signed from Roma back in 2017 and is one of the main reasons why Klopp and his side have tasted so much success in recent years.

So far this term, the winger has found the back of the net 15 times and provided six assists in all competitions.

With the way our No.11 is playing you would expect all the major clubs in Europe to be interested in the winger’s signature if any signs of a departure were to arise.

Luckily we still have at least another two years of enjoying the world-class performances he so regularly provides and let’s hope he can fire us to more silverware this season.