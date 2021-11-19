‘I’d put them in the same category’ – Dean Henderson’s outlandish comments comparing Harry Maguire to Virgil van Dijk

Dean Henderson has made a very bold claim about Harry Maguire in comparison to Virgil van Dijk that most Liverpool supporters will find comical.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has been speaking about his club captain in comparison to the captain of the Netherlands.

Speaking about the two centre-backs the ‘keeper said to Talk Sport (via @LFCTransferRoom):

Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson apparently wants to get a job at TalkSPORT 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FU6xAmujtB — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 18, 2021

Quite where he thinks the man who recently conceded five goals to a side with our No.4 in (who also kept a clean sheet that day) is in the same league as him, is baffling.

Seeing the platform that he made the comments on, it is perhaps best suited for the English stopper to be making comments on such a station.

There’s no doubt that the former Sheffield United defender has quality but he’s far off our 30-year-old colossus.

Thankfully the only similarity the two share is the price tag but one of them has proven to be a much better investment than the other, we’ll let you work out which is which!

We look forward to waiting for the confident goalkeeper being proven right…

