(Image) Alisson and rest of the goalkeeper squad share a picture in training as team spirit remains high ahead of Arsenal game

Alisson impressed with two clean sheets on international duty and now has shared a picture with the Liverpool goalkeeping team.

Our No.1 posed alongside Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Loris Karius, Marcelo Pitaluga and coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

The whole squad seem to be in high spirits and it’s great to see the unity between all the men.

READ MORE: (Video) Sadio Mane’s 2016/17 season highlights show how good he was that campaign, ripping up defences every week

For the understudies to our Brazilian stopper, it would be easy to down tools amidst the real chance of little to no game time this season.

However, they all seem more than happy to help each other each day, the newly adorned wall mural of the cup winning ‘keepers will surely act as extra motivation.

They’re all well paid for their jobs but it is great to see that everyone is working together in Jurgen Klopp’s playing staff and his coaches.

You can view the picture courtesy of Marcelo Pitaluga’s Instagram account:

Gerrard makes it very clear how he feels about Klopp and the Liverpool job in opening Aston Villa presser