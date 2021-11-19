(Image) Joel Matip’s Champions League photo-shoot that all fans will love (especially Virgil van Dijk)

Joel Matip has a lot of supporters, perhaps the biggest two being the @NoContextJMatip Twitter account and his centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk.

If they or anyone else needed another reason to love the man, then this photo shoot will definitely help.

In a UEFA shoot for the Champions League, our No.32 posed in a variety of comical ways that will only help to warm the hearts of his biggest fans.

READ MORE: (Image) Alisson and rest of the goalkeeper squad share a picture in training as team spirit remains high ahead of Arsenal game

Levitating the ball and ripping his shirt off will be enough to convince some fans to change their wallpapers.

Seeing as we have already qualified for the next round with games remaining, the Reds can concentrate on Premier League matters until the new year and use Europe as a chance to rest.

Let’s hope these images can remind us of a successful year on the continent when we look back at them in May.

You can view the images courtesy of @LusbyJack on Twitter:

Someone absolutely knew what they were doing when they put Joel Matip up for this UEFA photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/0lzO2axHRG — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 19, 2021

Gerrard makes it very clear how he feels about Klopp and the Liverpool job in opening Aston Villa presser