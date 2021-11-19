Jurgen Klopp takes aim at international teams whilst ripping into unhelpful international break

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the international break was far from helpful when it came to resting his squad.

The German noted that the involvement of players in training whilst on international duty, in addition to any matches, was far from being conducive to sufficient recovery.

“I hate international breaks,” the 54-year-old told reporters at his pre-match presser.

“It didn’t help from an injury point of view. If we would have played the week after, all players who had no games would have had two days off.

“With the international teams, they train pretty much through all of this because their coaches have their own targets.

“I don’t like it and it was not helpful. I would have loved to play the weekend after.”

With injuries further piling up during the period, one can certainly understand why the former Borussia Dortmund head coach might be somewhat miffed.

With more than a handful of injuries to contend with from Andy Robertson to James Milner, it’s a far from ideal situation as we head into a run of 12 fixtures leading up to the end of December.

Fortunately, we won’t have another international break to handle until the tail-end of March, which should give us a good block of time to see both short and long-term injurees make their way back into team training and the first-team squad.

We’ll be hoping to see a better festive period than what we’ve historically witnessed under Klopp as we look to claw our way back up to the summit of the English top-flight.

