Klopp hoping his side ‘put a few things right’ as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping for a much-improved performance from his side against in-form Arsenal on Saturday.

Prior to the international break, the Reds were beaten 3-2 by West Ham and were also held to a draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Although the German is aware of the threat Mikel Arteta’s side will pose, he believes Anfield is the best place for his side to return to winning ways.

“So, it’s [Arsenal] a completely different team, obviously, to the beginning of the season. But the good thing is they didn’t play us yet. So, yes, eight games unbeaten but they come to Anfield and obviously we are not overly happy with the last game we played.

“We have to put a few things right and the best place to do that is in a home game,” the former Mainz boss told Liverpool’s official website.

The Gunners lost their opening three games of the Premier League season but are undefeated since and a win for the London club would see them leapfrog Klopp’s men in the league table.

With the hectic festive schedule just around the corner, the 54-year-old expressed his joy at the fact a number of his injured players are close to a return to action.

“The good thing is, we have injuries but in this 13-game spell most of them will come back,” he said.

“Harvey [Elliott] as well is in a really good place. We cannot rush that but I was really surprised when I saw him running and it looks completely normal, which is a good sign. He is completely without pain and stuff like this, now he can really make the next steps.

“I have no problem that a few players are coming back; because we will have a good team on the weekend obviously, but three days later we play again, three days later we play again, all these kinds of things.

“That’s then the problem a little bit. For Saturday we’ll be fine but we have to make sure we are fine for all these games.”

Although we don’t want any of our players rushed back into action, it is great to hear that Jurgen will soon have more options to choose from as we prepare for a whopping 13 fixtures before January 2.