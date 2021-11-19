Liverpool refuse to meet £30m price tag for pacy Spanish international Barcelona also fancy – report

Liverpool have reportedly drawn the line below £30m when it comes to their interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Reds are not alone in expressing curiosity in the Spanish international, however, with the attacker earning glances from La Liga giants Barcelona too, according to 90 Min (via FourFourTwo).

Given his current terms expire in the summer of 2023, however, with fresh terms yet to avail themselves, it’s an option potentially worth exploring for some clubs when the contract ticker hits a year remaining.

Still yet to register a single goal contribution this term, the La Masia graduate’s limited output on the pitch has to be a serious concern for any potential suitor.

Certainly, though Jurgen Klopp has previously noted that he was a fan of the forward, the reality is that Traore would need to show serious improvement in his ability to contribute higher up the pitch to be considered a genuine target.

Particularly given that his numbers aren’t massively superior to the likes of backup man, Divock Origi.

