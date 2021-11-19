‘Make us a silly offer’ – Liverpool could be tempted to sell Mo Salah, suggests Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson has suggested Liverpool could be tempted to part ways with Mo Salah if they were to receive a ‘silly amount of money’ for the player’s services.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, the 37-year-old has suggested that it would make more sense for the Egyptian international to remain at Anfield and cement his legendary status.

“They have got the new deal coming along, he will demand big wages and he is getting older,” the former fullback told the Echo.

“If they get offered a silly amount of money transfer fee wise, it might be tempting, but you just don’t know. We just have to see what the deal that is offered is when it comes.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be thinking, ‘great, if it’s at all costs then make us a silly offer. If not, we keep Mo Salah’. It’s win-win.

“Timing is everything. Barcelona of old, of course that gets everyone’s attention. But they’re not that team at the moment, they’re not that club at the moment.

“In terms of timing, if you’re a 23-year-old then of course because you can be a Barcelona legend for the next two years.

“But with Mo being slightly older, to go to Barcelona for two years, what’s the point? You could stay at Liverpool for two or three more years and be a legend.”

Whilst one can see the traditional appeal of a club of Barcelona’s stature, the reality of the situation is that – for the remainder of our No.11’s best years – the Reds are arguably likely to remain the superior outfit of the two.

We can completely understand the caution with regard to offering a 29-year-old a bumper deal and extension.

Ultimately, our owners don’t want to be in a position where we’re forking out a large sum of money for a player past his best with several years left on his contract.

However, we also have to consider the fact we are talking about a generational talent in the Egyptian King and one likely to extend his best years well beyond 2023.

