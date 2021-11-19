McLeish expresses excitement at Liverpool update that proves the ‘system’s working’

Alex McLeish has thrown his support behind the idea of promotion from within at Liverpool with Julian Ward set to replace Michael Edwards as sporting director come the end of the season.

The former loan and partnerships manager has been groomed for the role in question for over a year after being handed an assistant role to the ex-Tottenham employee.

“I love it, promotion. I love the thought of promoting a young person or a person who’s done his apprenticeship with the likes of Michael Edwards,” the former Aston Villa boss told Football Insider.

“It’s the same in football, we all love to see young players making the grade.

“You feel proud when they come through.

“To be able to promote one of your guys through the system proves that your system’s working.”

It’s a huge loss to the Reds’ backroom staff, particularly when one considers the calibre of players brought in and the remarkable nature of the player sales negotiated.

That having been said, Ward has played an increasing role in the process, with it having been noted that our soon-to-be transfer guru was involved in recent contract negotiations within the squad.

As Jurgen Klopp has always been keen to point out, it’s the work of a multiplicity of experts that has helped shape Liverpool into the club it is today.

Edwards will be greatly missed but, in the spirit of the ‘Liverpool Way‘, the continuity in place with Ward’s upcoming promotion should ensure that we don’t lose ground on our rivals.

