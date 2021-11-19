Mo Salah’s animal rights donation shows his class as the Egyptian King holds auction for Old Trafford hat-trick shirt

Mo Salah continues to win more plaudits with his charitable move to back ‘an animal charity in Egypt’.

The Egyptian King has tweeted about his intentions to auction off his Old Trafford hat-trick to charity:

I will be donating, for auction, the jersey I used in the match of 24 Oct. 2021 against Manchester United, with all proceeds of the auction to go to an animal charity in Egypt. I will let you know where and how to bid. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 18, 2021

It’s another selfless act from our No.11 who continues to use his incredible platform for the benefit of others and acknowledges how much of a role model he is, particularly in Egypt.

Some may expect that this shirt would mean a lot to the 29-year-old due to the nature of his three goals and the huge 5-0 victory over Manchester United, this only further exemplifies his generosity.

We expect that the price will be quite high for whenever the auction does take place but make sure to keep an eye out if you want to get your hands on the historic shirt.

Let’s hope there’s plenty of other games we can look back on with such fond memories, in the rest of this season.

