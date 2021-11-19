Patrice Evra claims surprise Liverpool star ‘was always defending more than myself’: ‘Even if I was going in the toilet…’

Patrice Evra has highlighted James Milner as the ‘most annoying’ opponent he’s faced due to the Liverpool star’s insistence on ‘always defending more than myself’.

The tireless nature of the 35-year-old has been one of the midfielder’s best qualities in the famous red shirt.

“The toughest one? It’s not the toughest one but the most annoying one was James Milner,” the Frenchman told Manchester United’s official website.

“People always expect me to say another one but James Milner the reason was because he was always defending more than myself.

“I’m someone, I’m an attacking defender so he frustrated me so much because he was following me everywhere. Even if I was going in the toilet, he was going to follow me.”

The versatile player’s contract is set to expire this summer, inviting questions over his future in the game.

We shouldn’t be too surprised by Evra’s evaluation of the Englishman, particularly given how consistently the ex-Man City man smashes his teammates out of the park when it comes to Liverpool’s annual lactate tests.

Milner has been nothing but a consummate professional for us when called upon by Jurgen Klopp, slotting into whichever position is necessary for the good of the club.

One would think he’s absolutely ripe for a role with us beyond his playing career, given his dedication to the cause, which may indeed be on the cards in light of his interest in supporting all aspects of the side.

