(Video) John Arne Riise’s sublime 2000 goal revisited after his forgotten effort for Monaco has to be seen to be believed

John Arne Riise spent seven years at Anfield, joining in 2001, and this goal scored for Monaco may have been a big reason in securing his signature.

There haven’t been many with a better left foot than the Norwegian and this effort exemplifies that.

The Kop used to sing: ‘I wanna know, how you scored that goal‘ but there were so many to choose from and this effort may have even been better than any he scored for Liverpool.

READ MORE: Mo Salah’s animal rights donation shows his class as the Egyptian King holds auction for Old Trafford hat-trick shirt

Hitting a bouncing ball with a first-time effort around 40 yards out illustrates the confidence and ability he had with his explosive shots.

The ‘keeper went flying past his own post and our former left-back ran away in celebration, almost in shock from the goal.

What makes it all the more unbelievable, that was his first goal for the club!

You can watch the goal via Riise’s Instagram page:

Exclusive: Rangers journalists weigh in on key figure in Gerrard’s backroom staff who could help Aston Villa soar