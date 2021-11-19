(Video) Sadio Mane’s 2016/17 season highlights show how good he was that campaign, ripping up defences every week

Sadio Mane is by no means past his best but these highlights from five years ago show just how great he was that campaign.

Back then, the winger adorned the No.19 shirt and his pace, quick feet and goal scoring prowess was fantastic that season.

In the days before Mo Salah, the Senegalese was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s earlier teams and his celebrations alongside Bobby Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are great to revisit.

It doesn’t seem like that long ago but so much of our team has changed since then and this was a key season on our road to the success that followed.

The following year saw us head to a Champions Legaue final and some of our now No.10’s goals were crucial in qualifying for the competition that season.

He burst onto the scene against this weekend’s opponents, Arsenal, and here’s hoping he can recreate some of his magic again tomorrow.

You can watch some of Mane’s best bits from that season via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

