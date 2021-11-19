(Video) Stockport players sing Jamie Webster song after qualification to second round of the FA Cup following 5-3 Bolton victory

Stockport emphatically beat Bolton Wanderers 5-3 in the FA Cup and took to Scouser Jamie Webster’s music to celebrate.

The local musician made his name through BOSS Nights where all the best Liverpool chants are sung by supporters and musicians alike.

Since then, the 27-year-old has gone from strength-to-strength in terms of singing our songs and now his own.

Such is the reach of his debut album, when the non-league side won their FA Cup tie this week the choice was to blast out his song ‘Weekend in Paradise’.

The genre is a little different but there certainly are parallels to Virgil van Dijk and his Holland team’s celebrations after their World Cup qualification was secured in the week.

It’s always great to see a local lad doing well, even more so when they’re a big red!

You can watch the video via Stockport’s right-back Sam Minihan on Twitter:

