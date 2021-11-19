(Video) Watch Fabinho’s dominant highlights that show he’s back to his best after brilliant Brazil performance

Fabinho’s performance for Brazil has been lauded by many but his highlights from the game are amazing.

Despite the match ending as a draw, our No.3 got a lot of attention for his performance and pacification of Lionel Messi.

The compilation from the international game illustrates his dominance and it’s great to see that he’s on top form.

It’s been a tough season for the 28-year-old as he has already missed several games through injury and COVID regulation complications.

Hopefully this can be the kick-start for a successful festive period as having the former Monaco man in the heart of our midfield is always a big plus.

It may be a case of him being eased back in this weekend following a lengthy journey back to Liverpool but fingers crossed this is the start of a long run for him in our team.

You can view his highlights from the game, courtesy of FHComps on YouTube:

