(Video) Watch the classic BT Sport advert from 2014 which revisits the 5-1 Anfield win over Arsenal

Back in 2014, Liverpool blew Arsenal out of the water and were 4-0 up inside 20 pulsating minutes at Anfield which was shown live on BT Sport.

The ground was rocking and Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool side were in their full attacking flow in the season where they came so close to success.

BT Sport revisited this game when they released the following advert, due to the explosion on social media it caused.

A Martin Skrtel double, Raheem Sterling and Danny Sturridge goals saw the Reds enter the break four up, the second half saw a second for the now Man City winger before the current manager of the Gunners scored from the spot with Mikel Arteta’s pen a mere conciliation.

It was the manner in which the goals were scored and the chances were freely created that made this game an absolute classic.

Fingers crossed for a similar performance tomorrow!

You can watch the full advert courtesy of BT Sport on YouTube:

