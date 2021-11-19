Virgil van Dijk shares warning to Liverpool teammates ahead of huge weekend clash with Arsenal

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists his side ‘want to show a reaction’ against Arsenal on Saturday after the disappointing defeat to West Ham prior to the international break.

The Dutchman did emphasise the huge challenge the Gunners will pose the Reds but believes confidence will be key to picking up all three points at Anfield.

“They are in a good moment, definitely. It’s going to be very tough. We’ll analyse them well. They have a clear plan, good players, a good team, a good manager,” the No.4 told the club’s official website. “So we have to be very well prepared and very good to get a good result. We have to be confident. And obviously, we all want to show a reaction after what happened in London.”

The former Southampton man returns to Merseyside following a successful international break with the Netherlands in which the nation booked their place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Attention now reverts to Premier League matters and a rather busy festive period, which may prove crucial in determining whether Jurgen Klopp’s men are to end the season with some silverware.

“Playing games is the most beautiful thing as a football player. Just embrace it. We need everyone and everyone realises that as well. We just have to go for it, you can’t change it, you just have to enjoy it,” the central defender added. “Enjoy the moment, don’t get injured and hopefully get good results all together.”

Mikel Arteta’s men are undefeated in their last eight games and a win on Saturday would lift them above Liverpool in the table.

A big performance from Virg and his teammates is needed if we are to earn all three points and ensure we don’t lose more ground on league leaders Chelsea.