What Jurgen Klopp should learn from Brendan Rodgers’ Arsenal comments ahead of tomorrow’s clash

Jurgen Klopp may want to take note of the comments former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers made about Arsenal back in October.

The Northern Irishman’s Leicester City side were defeated 2-0 by the Gunners last month and prior to the meeting at the King Power, the 48-year-old said in his press conference (via Liverpool Echo): “The front four can give you a big problem, especially on the counter, with [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and his movement.

“[Alexandre] Lacazette links the game really well. [Emile] Smith Rowe I’m a huge fan of, his running ability, how he travels with the ball. [Bukayo] Saka on the other side as well.”

The former Celtic manager had his point proven as Emile Smith Rowe scored in that game and caused the Foxes trouble all afternoon.

The 21-year-old also netted on his first England start in the recent 10-0 demolition of San Marino as did teammate Bukayo Saka.

Although the Gunners lost all three of their opening games this season, they have since remained undefeated in the league and will leapfrog the Reds if they were to return to London with all three points tomorrow.

Klopp himself also named the two Arsenal youngsters as one of the reasons behind why Mikel Arteta’s men have been so impressive of late.

“You can see they brought a few new faces in; some found, obviously, their striking feet back. And apart from that, young and exciting players as well with Smith Rowe and Saka and all these kinds of things.” the German told Liverpool’s official website.

Keeping both England internationals quiet will be crucial if we are hoping to return to winning ways tomorrow.

Let’s hope for a much-improved performance than the one against West Ham last time out to ensure we don’t drop out of the Champions League places tomorrow.