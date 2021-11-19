‘Wow’ – Bemused Jurgen Klopp amazed by reporter’s ridiculous line of questioning over Liverpool future

Jurgen Klopp expressed some amazement at the line of questioning adopted by one reporter ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Arsenal at the weekend.

Addressing Steven Gerrard’s comments in ex-No.8’s first press conference for Aston Villa, the 54-year-old was keen to stress that he wasn’t spending a great deal of time thinking about the expiration date of his current managerial contract.

“Wow. I thought Stevie said a lot of nice things and really smart things. I watched the press conference – it was incredibly good,” the German told journalists gathered at his pre-Arsenal presser.

“Made sure let’s talk about Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard, and not Liverpool and Steven Gerrard.

“Now you make of this… that question. I don’t have to think about this kind of thing at the moment, thank God, because we are in the middle of this season and it’s all that we are focused on.

“No other manager gets asked that often about things that happen

With the former Reds midfielder back in the Premier League, speculation has been rife over the Englishman’s future in the country and the possibility of taking over from his old colleague in 2024.

READ MORE: ‘I still don’t know’ – Salah responds to questions regarding career after Liverpool

To be fair to Jurgen, it’s rather remarkable how much in the way of questioning he receives over his future given that he has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current terms in Merseyside.

It’s a hot topic of conversation, of course, given Gerrard’s return to the Premier League and the somewhat frightening prospect of this Liverpool side without its talismanic German manager at the helm.

Realistically though, it’s a distraction the club and players can do without, particularly as we hope to claw our way back up to the league summit – hopefully starting with a win against Arsenal tomorrow.

Gerrard hints at Liverpool future but offers clear stance on Reds job and Jurgen Klopp