‘Yes that’s true’ – Jurgen Klopp coy over Steven Gerrard question & corrects reporter over texts claim

Jurgen Klopp refused to open up on the ‘private’ texts shared between himself and new Aston Villa boss, Steven Gerrard.

The German confirmed the nature of one of the messages he had exchanged with the Liverpool legend regarding the Reds’ upcoming meeting with the Villans in mid-December.

“Nope. Not before the game. After he signed a contract we exchanged messages,” the ex-Mainz boss told reporters at his pre-Arsenal presser.

“There are messages, otherwise I would have posted them, which I don’t do because they are private.

“He said one thing, and yes that’s true. I’m looking forward to meeting him, that’s true. I’m really happy for him.

“But what we write – it’s completely fine if that stays private.”

The West Midlands-based outfit is set to make the trip to Anfield on 11th December in what will likely be an emotional return for the former No.8.

We can completely understand Jurgen wanting to keep an element of privacy about his personal conversations, particularly given how quickly things can be blown out of proportion.

Certainly, with speculation flying around with regard to the 54-year-old’s future at Anfield – not to mention the possibility of Gerrard being his successor in Merseyside – the pair could do with being left to focus on their own individual concerns.

We’d love to see the club legend make the most of his opportunity, though we’ll be hoping to first see Klopp correct our worrying downturn in form.

