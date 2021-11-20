‘Best game for ages’ – These Liverpool fans single out 28-year-old Liverpool star who’s a ‘joy to watch’ from Arsenal win

A number of Liverpool fans were keen to share their appreciation for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s performance on Twitter during the Reds’ 4-0 dismantling against Arsenal.

The Merseysiders started a little slow in the first-half, struggling to break through a well-drilled and stubborn Gunners outfit that appeared, at first, to have learnt from the mistakes of their prior visits to Merseyside.

Following a touchline row between an irrate Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp, however, the home side appeared to spark back to life with a raucous crowd helping will them on to a well-deserved three points.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love adorable moment between Klopp and Tyler Morton before 19-year-old makes PL debut

After earning some criticism for his role in a somewhat lacklustre midfield performance against West Ham United prior to the international break, the former Arsenal star posted a more than commendable outing against his old side.

It’s exactly the kind of performance we know the Englishman is capable of producing once he finds his rhythm – we can only hope it stays with him whilst we wait for the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones to return to full fitness.

To be completely fair to the 28-year-old, however, if he can keep delivering like this when given the nod by Klopp, there’s no reason why he couldn’t hold onto his place in the midfield three.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Oxlade-Chamberlain's best game for ages. Brilliant until he was taken off 🔥 — Stephen Durkin (@Ste8Durkin) November 20, 2021

When Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain plays like that, he’s such a joy to watch. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) November 20, 2021

So impressed with Oxlade Chamberlain, rose to the pressure and played superbly. Would love to see him have a run in the side, does have energy which is needed in our midfield. Fabinho quality too, Salah boss. The Reds just love to make my weekend. Ahhhh Happy Saturday fellas — Scousers hate the Tories (@lfc_fan96) November 20, 2021

Oxlade-Chamberlain was really good today. And, in particulary under the radar, his defensive work. I think he's somewhat learnt that he needs to be better defensively. Was happy with his performance today. — Adam (@AdxmLFC) November 20, 2021

Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of those players that finds form with game time, getting better every week — Joshuä (@jtok93) November 20, 2021

Can't underestimate the importance of regular starts for an explosive player like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Today is the first time in almost two years that he has made a third consecutive start and, so far, he's been brilliant. pic.twitter.com/RqHMtsVvD3 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 20, 2021