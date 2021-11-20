‘Best game for ages’ – These Liverpool fans single out 28-year-old Liverpool star who’s a ‘joy to watch’ from Arsenal win

A number of Liverpool fans were keen to share their appreciation for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s performance on Twitter during the Reds’ 4-0 dismantling against Arsenal.

The Merseysiders started a little slow in the first-half, struggling to break through a well-drilled and stubborn Gunners outfit that appeared, at first, to have learnt from the mistakes of their prior visits to Merseyside.

Following a touchline row between an irrate Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp, however, the home side appeared to spark back to life with a raucous crowd helping will them on to a well-deserved three points.

After earning some criticism for his role in a somewhat lacklustre midfield performance against West Ham United prior to the international break, the former Arsenal star posted a more than commendable outing against his old side.

It’s exactly the kind of performance we know the Englishman is capable of producing once he finds his rhythm – we can only hope it stays with him whilst we wait for the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones to return to full fitness.

To be completely fair to the 28-year-old, however, if he can keep delivering like this when given the nod by Klopp, there’s no reason why he couldn’t hold onto his place in the midfield three.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

  1. The problem with him is that we’re just as likely to get a performance like his West Ham outing as what we saw today.
    He’s always been inconsistent and you never know which version will turn up.

