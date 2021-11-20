Ex-Red shares ‘porous’ concern for Liverpool that could come back to bite them against Arsenal in fixture prediction

Mark Lawrenson noted that Liverpool’s ‘porous’ performance against West Ham United would likely mean that impending visitors Arsenal would be capable of creating chances against their opponents.

The Reds succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against the London-based outfit prior to the international break, with a fragile midfield contributing to a poor performance on the day.

“You can see the improvement from front to back – in attack Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seem to be playing with a smile on their faces and Ben White has settled everything down at the back,” the ex-centre-half told BBC Sport.

“Let’s see how they get on at Anfield before we get carried away though.

“Liverpool looked porous in the final half-hour of their defeat by West Ham so I’d fancy Arsenal to create chances against them. The question is, will the Gunners hold out?”

Having suffered a spate of injuries in the middle of the park, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping to see a few last-minute returnees to his first-team squad.

READ MORE: Pundit admits he’s excited by reported 25-year-old Liverpool target & predicts Reds will have competition for Leipzig loanee

Provided that one of the likes of James Milner or Naby Keita will be available for us ahead of the vicious number of fixtures we’re set to face in December, one might imagine that our midfield struggles will be allayed somewhat.

Problematically, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s inclusion appears to be doing little to fill the gaps in that area of the pitch, with us clearly missing the energy offered by alternative options.

In the defence of the former Gunners star, injuries have largely prevented him from enjoying a solid run of games, which could be the difference-maker over the course of a season.

Gerrard makes it very clear how he feels about Klopp and the Liverpool job in opening Aston Villa presser