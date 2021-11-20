(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Henderson benched & Tsimikas starts v Arsenal

The international break has been far from kind to Liverpool, as ever, which has led to Jurgen Klopp being forced to consider changes for the Reds’ hosting of Arsenal.

Following a mixed run of two wins in the Merseysiders’ last five Premier League games, the German will undoubtedly be hoping for a reaction from his side ahead of a demanding festive fixture schedule.

In the backline, Andy Robertson is a big absentee, with Kostas Tsimikas coming in alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool appear set for big first-team shakeup as defender missing from pre-Arsenal preparations

In the middle of the park and likely hoping to deliver a less ‘porous’ performance, Thiago Alcantara rejoins the first-XI with Brazil international Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also making the cut.

Up top, Diogo Jota comes in once again for an injured Bobby Firmino, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah completing the deadly trio.

Jurgen Klopp’s hardly a fan of international breaks but hopefully the period will have offered us the opportunity to regroup and reset in part in order to encourage a performance worthy of taking a lion’s share of the points.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is LIVE! What you were expecting, Reds? 🤷‍♂️💭#LFC pic.twitter.com/m1YCbo9ej2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 20, 2021

Gerrard makes it very clear how he feels about Klopp and the Liverpool job in opening Aston Villa presser