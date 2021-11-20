Johnson opens up on what Liverpool ‘can’t afford’ to do if they want to win the title

Glen Johnson has warned that Liverpool cannot afford to slip up against Arsenal to make it three games in a row without a win if the side wishes to be a genuine title contender.

The Reds’ form has dipped somewhat in recent weeks, with a defeat to West Ham United capping off a mixed run of two victories in their last five top-flight games.

“By Liverpool’s standards, it’s been a disappointing couple of results. It’s a loss against West Ham but West Ham actually deserved to win the game. They were the better team and exploited Liverpool way too easily,” the former fullback told the Echo.

“It’s probably the worst I’ve seen Liverpool defend for a while. I know they do give teams chances but that’s the loosest I’ve seen them this season.

“There’s no good time for an international break. It’s all right if you go in off a couple of wins but you don’t want to go into it off a draw and a defeat.

“Now they’re going into a tough game, Arsenal have found a little bit of form, and if Liverpool do want to sustain a long, title season you can’t afford to not be winning three successive games.”

With the Gunners having discovered a purple patch of form ahead of their impending visit to L4, Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to be on their guard to ensure that the London-based outfit don’t inflict further misery upon them at their stomping ground.

Whilst the international break has allowed for some of our injurees to catch up with their recovery ahead of a busy winter fixture list, the reality of the situation is that our coaching team will have been far from impressed with the time off.

This is particularly true given how our injury list has lengthened during the period with Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson two examples of the negative impact provided by the international calendar of fixtures.

We’ll be hoping for a reaction nonetheless this evening with us needing to patch up the midfield in order to prevent a repeat of the ‘porous’ performance delivered against David Moyes’ men.

