Liverpool fans will love Fabrizio Romano’s sly dig at United and Solskjaer during embarrassing Watford defeat

It seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s critics are growing in number as renowned transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, had a sly dig at the Norwegian on Twitter with his praise for Claudio Ranieri’s impact at Vicarage Road.

The Red Devils’ latest defeat, courtesy of Watford, means that Wolves leapfrog the side into the top six of the Premier League, leaving the Manchester-based outfit languishing in seventh.

…when the manager makes the difference. Sir Claudio Ranieri. 🟡⚫️ #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/HruGPmoZc1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2021

It runs in stark contrast to Liverpool’s season, with the Reds still in the top four despite having incurred a mini injury crisis in the middle of the park.

It’s hardly the sign of a world-class manager when you’re receiving digs left, right and centre from pundits, fans and journalists alike.

We can’t see how the club’s owners will allow the situation (amusing as it is for our fans to watch) to continue with the pressure gradually increasing to boiling point over at the Theatre of Dreams.

Having let Antonio Conte make the move to Tottenham, United are steadily running out of top candidates to come in and make a difference in a season that is no doubt becoming untenable for the side’s supporters.

