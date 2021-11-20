Pundit admits he’s excited by reported 25-year-old Liverpool target & predicts Reds will have competition for Leipzig loanee

Alan Hutton has lavished praise on the shoulders of reported Liverpool target Hwang Hee-Chan, comparing the RB Leipzig loanee to Diogo Jota.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade in the English top-flight with Wolves, having registered four league goals in eight games this term.

“I’ve watched a couple of their games and he’s a really exciting player. He’s strong, he’s quick, he takes people on,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider.

“He’s on loan from Leipzig and I was quite surprised that he wasn’t playing there. in there. There will be more than Liverpool that will be watching him.

“He’s come in, hit the ground running and looks really exciting.

“I think that could be another Jota, if they manage to get a hold of him.”

The Mirror has previously linked the South Korean star with an Anfield switch if his current employers fail to arrange a permanent move to the Black Country.

If the comparisons to Jota are genuine, there’s certainly good cause for us to be at least curious in the attacker, particularly if we could secure a deal close to the £13m option-to-buy clause Sky Sports claim was inserted into the deal that took him to England.

With our traditional front-three under Jurgen Klopp all possessing contracts that expire in less than two years’ time, it’s critical that some forward planning is seriously considered ahead of the next summer window.

We’ll be expecting to see extended terms agreed with Mo Salah given the Egyptian King’s quality and extended point of decline, but if there are no plans to agree similar arrangements with Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino we must actively look at bolstering the forward line.

