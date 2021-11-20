Things go from bad to worse for Man United as Watford put four past Solskjaer’s men & Maguire sent off

Liverpool’s arch rivals, Manchester United, have hardly set the world alight this term, failing to meet expectations after securing second spot in the English top-flight in the prior season.

Pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his role as head coach of his old club look set to go up a notch after his Red Devils outfit succumbed to a damaging 4-1 defeat, as reported by BBC Sport.

Harry Maguire once again let down his team after being sent off in the second-half of United’s visit to Vicarage Road with two bookings in the space of seven minutes.

With Jurgen Klopp and the Reds attracting some criticism for our recent results, the Manchester-based outfit continue to stand as a shining example of a season genuinely in desperate need of saving.

Whilst we won’t be quick to overlook our own struggles, the reality of the situation is that we have the perfect coach and team around him to get us out of our injury-enforced predicament and make a success out of the campaign.

Certainly, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a big performance against Arsenal to make up for our international break blues and keep the pressure on Chelsea and our fellow league rivals.

