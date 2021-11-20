(Video) Carragher offers shrewd assessment of Liverpool’s impending clash with Arsenal after Chelsea put Leicester to the sword

Jamie Carragher shared his view on Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Arsenal at Anfield, with the Gunners eyeing up the opportunity to leapfrog the Reds in the table – if they manage to secure all three points at L4.

The former centre-half described the tie in question as ‘a big one’ after Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea outfit extended their lead at the league summit to six points following a 3-0 victory over Leicester City, with seven points now the difference between the Blues and the Merseysiders.

Though missing the likes of Bobby Firmino and Andy Robertson, we should have more than enough in the way of quality to call upon to meet the challenge posed by Mikel Arteta’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "Chelsea look the real deal so it's a really big one for Liverpool today."@Carra23 says Liverpool can't let the gap between them and Chelsea grow bigger by failing to win tonight pic.twitter.com/QATdHCyjmt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021