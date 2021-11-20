(Video) ‘It’s a huge achievement’ – Divock Origi shares message with University of Liverpool graduates

Divock Origi made a remote appearance at the University of Liverpool’s graduation ceremony for their delayed cohort of 2020 and the class of 2021.

The Belgian international highlighted the special nature of the students’ achievement before wishing those gathered ‘all the best for the future’.

It’s not surprising to see the 26-year-old involved in this capacity given his ongoing relationship with the university in question having helped launch a scholarship in partnership with the institution.

It’s important to see figures with influence helping enable opportunities for young people in the local area and we’re delighted to see the club and its players further develop their connection to the city.

.@LFC's Divock Origi has a special message to our graduating class of 2020 and 21! 🤩 #LivUniGrad pic.twitter.com/oljJ9Ec8L2 — University of Liverpool (@LivUni) November 19, 2021