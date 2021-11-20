(Video) Jota doubles Liverpool’s lead with cool finish after capitalising on dreadful Arsenal error

Diogo Jota sent the Liverpool faithful into raptures after scoring Liverpool’s second of the night following an error at the back for Arsenal.

After nabbing possession from Trent Alexander-Arnold deep in the Gunners’ final third, Nuno Tavares went on a run beyond the 18-yard-box before firing a blind pass back in the direction of the Portuguese international.

The former Wolves man was more than happy to be the beneficiary of the defender’s mistake, flooring another before fooling shotstopper Aaron Ramsdale to fire into an open net.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Oh so easy… 🔴 Diogo Jota continues his immense form v Arsenal 📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/tjtVAmzehQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 20, 2021