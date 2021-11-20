(Video) Joyous scenes at Villa Park as ex-Red Gerrard secures perfect Aston Villa start

Steven Gerrard got off to the perfect start in his new role as Aston Villa head coach with a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at Villa Park.

With speculation surrounding the Englishman’s return to the Premier League and his suitability for the job in question, it’s a moment the former Liverpool No.8 will no doubt cherish as he looks to turn the Villans back into a competitive outfit.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the 41-year-old’s progress in the West Midlands and wish him the best of luck going forward.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

Steven Gerrard is back in the Premier League and back with a win 👏 pic.twitter.com/IGxg63vDg6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021