(Video) Klopp has to be held back as Arteta squares up to Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta had to be held back following an altercation over a ‘tangle’ involving Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

The update was reported by Echo correspondent, Paul Gorst, in a tweet, with footage shared on social media of the pair arguing on the touchline.

Klopp and Arteta kicking right off at each other after Mane is involved in a tangle. Wouldn't fancy Arteta's chances if I'm honest…. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) November 20, 2021

As things stand, the scoreline remains level at Anfield, with the Merseysiders challenged by a far more sturdy Arsenal outfit than that which we’ve recently come up against.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN & Sky Sports:

It's all kicking off… 😡 Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp come face to face on the touchline! 📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/dZJgnSefqc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 20, 2021

Se ve que Arteta se tomó tranqui lo que le dijo Klopp!pic.twitter.com/AE7IGKxqJp — Gunners Argentina (@Gunnersarg_) November 20, 2021