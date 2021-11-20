(Video) Klopp has to be held back as Arteta squares up to Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta had to be held back following an altercation over a ‘tangle’ involving Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

The update was reported by Echo correspondent, Paul Gorst, in a tweet, with footage shared on social media of the pair arguing on the touchline.

As things stand, the scoreline remains level at Anfield, with the Merseysiders challenged by a far more sturdy Arsenal outfit than that which we’ve recently come up against.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN & Sky Sports:

