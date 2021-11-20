(Video) Klopp has to be held back as Arteta squares up to Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta had to be held back following an altercation over a ‘tangle’ involving Liverpool star Sadio Mane.
The update was reported by Echo correspondent, Paul Gorst, in a tweet, with footage shared on social media of the pair arguing on the touchline.
Klopp and Arteta kicking right off at each other after Mane is involved in a tangle. Wouldn't fancy Arteta's chances if I'm honest….
As things stand, the scoreline remains level at Anfield, with the Merseysiders challenged by a far more sturdy Arsenal outfit than that which we’ve recently come up against.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN & Sky Sports:
It's all kicking off… 😡
Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp come face to face on the touchline!
📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports
Se ve que Arteta se tomó tranqui lo que le dijo Klopp!pic.twitter.com/AE7IGKxqJp
