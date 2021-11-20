(Video) Klopp teases Anfield crowd before giving them exactly what they want with trademark celebration as Arsenal thrashed

Jurgen Klopp appeared to be heading off the field before turning to show his appreciation to the Anfield crowd with his trademark celebration in the wake of another big victory over Arsenal.

The Reds put Mikel Arteta’s misfiring Gunners to the sword with a second-half display that demonstrated the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides.

We’ll be hoping to see the German’s fist pumps many more times before the year’s out.

We’ve a tough run of fixtures ahead but a result of that quality following such a disappointing defeat to West Ham will do our confidence levels the world of good.

