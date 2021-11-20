(Video) Liverpool appear set for big first-team shakeup as defender missing from pre-Arsenal preparations

It appears that Jurgen Klopp may have made a big selection call ahead of Liverpool’s impending meeting with Arsenal in the Premier League with Andy Robertson apparently missing from a pre-game walk.

The clip in question of the first-team shows Kostas Tsimikas is present alongside the likes of Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson, both of whom had their fair share of doubt cast upon them following reported injury struggles coming off the back of the international break.

With our Scottish left-back’s form dipping of late – due to, we imagine, being overworked in his role – it’s a potentially smart call from the Reds boss ahead of our upcoming clash with Mikel Arterta’s in-form Gunners outfit.

If our Greek Scouser can keep up his rich vein of form, however, we’ll have little in the way of concerns as far as our backline is concerned for our return to domestic football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC

Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton all pictured with the first team on a pre-match walk. No sign of Robbo. Looks like he’s rested.pic.twitter.com/CaT3lVBZoc — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 20, 2021