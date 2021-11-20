(Video) Liverpool fans will love adorable moment between Klopp and Tyler Morton before 19-year-old makes PL debut

(Video) Liverpool fans will love adorable moment between Klopp and Tyler Morton before 19-year-old makes PL debut

Jurgen Klopp and Tyler Morton were captured sharing a lovely moment on the touchline before the 18-year-old came onto the pitch during Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal.

The youngster was brought on late in the tie for Thiago Alcantara, with the Reds boss rewarding the midfielder for his role in the Merseysiders’ 2-0 EFL Cup win over Preston North End.

We’ve no doubt it would have been extremely proud moment for the player and his family, and we’re very much looking forward to observing his development in Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @Victorianna88:

