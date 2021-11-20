(Video) Mane fires Liverpool ahead following explosive row between Klopp & Arteta

Sadio Mane added to the lively mood at Anfield with a headed effort to separate Liverpool from Arsenal before the half-time break.

The Senegalese international was involved in a tangle with Gunners fullback, Takehiro Tomiyasu, which appeared to be the cause of Mikel Arteta’s touchline explosion.

The London-based outfit have been a particularly tough nut for us to crack following the return of domestic football and we’ll be expecting our opponents to come out guns blazing in an attempt to restore parity to the tie.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Sadio Mane nods Liverpool ahead! 🔴 📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/Rc6mqTkRbo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 20, 2021