(Video) Minamino sends Liverpool into dreamland with fourth goal in Arsenal dismantling

Taki Minamino didn’t take long to make an impact against Mikel Arteta’s outclassed Arsenal outfit with a goal of his own to cap off a brilliant Liverpool performance.

The Japanese international found himself unmarked in the opposition box, making the most of a finely placed ball whizzed across the box from Trent Alexander-Arnold to put the Reds up 4-0 at Anfield.

It’s a brilliant result from Jurgen Klopp’s men to make up for the disappointment of our 3-2 defeat in London to West Ham.

Hopefully it’ll help kick off another unbeaten run for us as we head into a fixture-heavy festive period.

