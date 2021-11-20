(Video) Minamino sends Liverpool into dreamland with fourth goal in Arsenal dismantling

(Video) Minamino sends Liverpool into dreamland with fourth goal in Arsenal dismantling

Taki Minamino didn’t take long to make an impact against Mikel Arteta’s outclassed Arsenal outfit with a goal of his own to cap off a brilliant Liverpool performance.

The Japanese international found himself unmarked in the opposition box, making the most of a finely placed ball whizzed across the box from Trent Alexander-Arnold to put the Reds up 4-0 at Anfield.

It’s a brilliant result from Jurgen Klopp’s men to make up for the disappointment of our 3-2 defeat in London to West Ham.

Hopefully it’ll help kick off another unbeaten run for us as we head into a fixture-heavy festive period.

