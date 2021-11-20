(Video) Minamino sends Liverpool into dreamland with fourth goal in Arsenal dismantling

Taki Minamino didn’t take long to make an impact against Mikel Arteta’s outclassed Arsenal outfit with a goal of his own to cap off a brilliant Liverpool performance.
The Japanese international found himself unmarked in the opposition box, making the most of a finely placed ball whizzed across the box from Trent Alexander-Arnold to put the Reds up 4-0 at Anfield.
It’s a brilliant result from Jurgen Klopp’s men to make up for the disappointment of our 3-2 defeat in London to West Ham.
Hopefully it’ll help kick off another unbeaten run for us as we head into a fixture-heavy festive period.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:
【南野拓実】
リバプールvsアーセナル
冨安と南野の日本人対決で、南野がダメ押しの4点目！！#LiverpoolArsenal #Liverpool #YNWA #minamino pic.twitter.com/ezIF5Lv8OF
— sk (@skball0986) November 20, 2021