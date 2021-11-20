(Video) Salah scores 16th goal in 16th game after superb Mane assist to make it 3-0 Liverpool

Mo Salah found himself a goal in the second-half of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal to ensure that all three of the Reds forwards found the net in their return to domestic football.

Sadio Mane put the goalscoring opportunity on a plate for his teammate, appearing to lift the ball beyond the reach of his opponent for the 29-year-old to convert.

The Egyptian international made it 16 goals in 16 appearances, across all competitions, with his latest contribution in what has been an impressive season thus far for the former Roma attacker.

With the No.11 in the form he’s in, it can only mean good things for us going forward as we hope to make up the difference in points between ourselves and

D 73 | Liverpool 3: 0 Arsenal Goal: Mohamed Salah

