(Video) Tsimikas sends Liverpool teammate for the Echo with cheeky training roulette

Kostas Tsimikas has gone from strength to strength in a Liverpool shirt following a difficult opening season for the Reds after moving from Greek outfit Olympiakos.

The fullback demonstrated his growing confidence in the famous red jersey with a cheeky skill move in team training ahead of the Merseysiders’ upcoming meeting with Arsenal in the English top-flight.

With Andy Robertson’s form having taken something of a dip, it may very well be time to hand the Greek international a run in the first-team – at the very least to hand the Scottish skipper an opportunity to recharge his batteries in time for our heavy festive run of fixtures.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96: