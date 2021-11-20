(Video) Van Dijk does his best Firmino impression with ‘no-look’ moment during Arsenal clash

Virgil van Dijk was caught on camera taking after one of his Liverpool teammates, Bobby Firmino, with his version of a ‘no-look’ pass during the Reds’ Premier League encounter with Arsenal.

The Dutchman executed the manoeuvre after tracking back to help support Joel Matip against the threat of a marauding Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeang in the Merseysiders’ 18-yard-box.

We’ve no doubt our No.9 will be proud of the 30-year-old for offering a convincing recreation of the Brazil international’s trademark skill.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/fifaleyy: