(Video) Watch Klopp’s brilliant reaction to first Liverpool goal to help get Anfield crowd going

After Mikel Arteta’s fit of rage on the touchline, Jurgen Klopp had all the ingredients necessary to stir up the Anfield crowd and lay the foundation for a thrilling four-goal victory over Arsenal.

The Gunners defended well in the first-half but had little in the way of answers for the Reds’ constant probing of their 18-yard-box.

The London-based outfit will have Aaron Ramsdale to thank for keeping the scoreline vaguely respectable but there’s no questioning that the Merseysiders’ were by the superior outfit of the two.

